Erik ten Hag has held talks with Jean-Clair Todibo



According to Nice-Matin (via SportWitness), Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already held talks with Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo over a possible transfer.

The Red Devils recently reached a verbal agreement with West Ham United for the sale of Harry Maguire, but a transfer has been put on hold until they find the right candidate to replace him. Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard was mentioned as ten Hag’s preferred choice recently, but Nice-Matin claim that the Dutchman has spoken with Todibo.

As per the French journal, Man United are one of many clubs that have approached to sign the French defender, but he was most impressed by ten Hag’s speech to him on a phone call last month. The Red Devils have not opened talks with Nice thus far, but the Ligue 1 club won’t listen to less than £34 million for the ex-Barcelona man.

Top player

United have made the decision to offload Maguire from their squad, but they want to pursue a replacement first. Until yesterday, Pavard was deemed as ten Hag’s priority target to fill the void, but the Dutchman’s recent contact with Todibo suggests that he is keeping his options open for the ongoing transfer window.

Pavard would be a cheaper buy compared to Todibo at £26 million, but the latter could be a better long-term investment for the Red Devils. Both players are strong when it comes to tackling and ability to win duels. They have an aerial presence in the air and are excellent with the ball at their feet. They would fit into ten Hag’s plans.

Todibo has more potential in him at 23 compared to Pavard at 27. He has more room to adapt to the manager’s playing style and could become a regular starter in the long term. Of course, Pavard is more versatile with his ability to play at right-back, but United have the position well covered with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.