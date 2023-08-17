Guehi and Tapsoba top of Arsenal’s transfer list

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign another defender this month and Tottenham targets Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba are on the club’s wish list, according to Football Transfers.

The Gunners have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer market so far having spent over £200m on the signings of David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

Timber made an impressive start to life at the Emirates Stadium since arriving from Ajax but the versatile defender sustained a serious knee injury during Arsenal’s win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

The 22-year-old limped off in the 50th minute of his league debut and is expected to be out for at least six months. It’s a huge blow to Mikel Arteta after Timber hit the ground running by helping the North Londoners beat Manchester City to clinch the Community Shield.

Though the Netherlands international is a centre-back, he has been deployed as a full-back by Arteta in his first two games for the club this season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is yet to return to full training while Kieran Tierney is expected to leave this summer with several clubs interested in signing the Scotland left-back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, who replaced Timber on Saturday, has also been linked with a move back to the Serie A therefore Arsenal would need to bring in defensive reinforcements to bolster their squad.

Gabriel Magalhaes was left on the bench for Arsenal’s win over Forest and he’s been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Competition

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are now looking to sign another left-sided defender following the injury to Timber, and Guehi and Tapsoba are on their list of targets.

Football Transfers cites Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor as claiming that Arsenal are ready to sign another left-sided defender before the window closes with Guehi and Tapsoba on their radar.

“Arsenal are prepared to add another left-sided defender to their ranks before the 1 September transfer deadline after losing Jurrien Timber to a serious knee injury,” Football Transfers cited Taylor. “Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba are two defenders that are likely to feature towards the top of any revised Arsenal defensive shortlist.”

The report says the duo have both been linked with Tottenham this summer but it looks like Arsenal are now ready to go head-to-head with their North London rivals.

Guehi is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt and has three years left on his contract with Crystal Palace while Bayer Leverkusen value Tapsoba at £40m.

