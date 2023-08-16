Man Utd set to accelerate efforts to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly set to accelerate their efforts to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer, as per the Italian outlet La Nazione.

Erik ten Hag has identified midfield is an area that needs strengthening in this transfer window. So, the Red Devils have decided to purchase Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £60m deal.

However, it has been suggested that the Dutch boss is keen on signing a second midfielder this summer with Amrabat emerging as the primary target.

But, it has been reported that Man Utd can’t add more firepower to their engine room unless they sell some of their current options. So, the Red Devils have opted to cash-in on Fred, while Donny van de Beek has heavily been linked with a move away from the club.

According to the report by La Nazione, Man Utd are set to step up efforts to sign Amrabat and the Moroccan could arrive in Manchester within the ‘next few hours’.

Amrabat to Man Utd

The report further claims that Fiorentina don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than £21m so the African would be an affordable signing for United if they can acquire his service.

La Nazione also states that Amrabat has received proposals from West Ham United and Saudi clubs. But, he has no intention of joining any of those teams as he is keen on moving to Old Trafford.

Following Man Utd’s disappointing display against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Monday, it has become apparent that United need a new midfielder – who can dictate the game with passing ability and can contribute defensively as well.

Although the record Premier League champions have signed Mount this summer, he isn’t a natural box-to-box midfielder, rather he likes to play in the advanced role.

So, Amrabat would be an ideal option, he is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also works extremely hard without possession. It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually sign the Fiorentina star to bolster their midfield department before the window slams shut.