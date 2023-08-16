Gravenberch prefers Man Utd move amid Liverpool interest

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United and Liverpool have revived their interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

The Dutchman has entered his second campaign with the German champions, but he has yet to cement a regular starting position. As a result, there has been speculation over his future, and Foot Mercato claim that Man United and Liverpool have reactivated their pursuit of the former Ajax youngster.

It is further mentioned in the report that neither club have made an official bid on the table, but Gravenberch would give preference to United over Liverpool if he decides to leave the Bavarian giants before the transfer window closes.

Top talent

Gravenberch was a key player for his former club Ajax but he has struggled for minutes since his move to Munich last year. The Dutch international made 24 appearances in the German top-flight last season, but he averaged only 23 minutes per appearance for Bayern.

The youngster played back-up behind Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, and he now faces fresh competition in the form of Konrad Laimer, who joined on a free transfer from Leipzig. Despite this, Bayern could be reluctant to lose him before the transfer deadline.

Gravenberch is currently the 4th-choice midfielder in the squad and manager Thomas Tuchel may not want to sell him unless the club have a readymade replacement. The 21-year-old may want to move on for more minutes, but it could be difficult for any club to pull off the deal.

As per Foot Mercato, Gravenberch would prefer to join United over Liverpool, and this could be due to the presence of manager Erik ten Hag, who coached him at Ajax. He broke through the youth system in Amsterdam under the Dutch head coach and may welcome a reunion.

Gravenberch is currently priced at £26 million by Transfermarkt, but it could take a much higher fee to persuade the German champions to consider his departure. They have already set an example by demanding £39 million for Pavard, who is in the last year of his contract.