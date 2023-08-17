Arsenal transfer target Ansu Fati wants to leave Barcelona

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their attempts to sign Ansu Fati as the forward has decided he wants to leave Barcelona this summer, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on further strengthening his attack before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. Arsenal have already brought in Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65m deal but the Spanish coach wants more reinforcements to ensure the Gunners are competitive on all four fronts this season.

Fati has emerged as a target as Sport claimed last week that Arsenal have made a ‘tempting offer’ to sign the Spanish international after learning that Barcelona are open to selling this summer.

Xavi has made it clear to Fati that he won’t be a first team regular at the Nou Camp and advised he find a new club. The 20-year-old initially rejected the idea of leaving Barca as he wanted to stay and fight for his place.

However, AS claims that the youngster has now changed his mind and informed the club he wants to leave after Xavi made it perfectly clear he won’t give him regular first team football this season.

Wants move

Fati was named on the bench for the Catalans opening La Liga game against Getafe at the weekend and Xavi brought on two forwards ahead of the Spaniard. Fati was eventually introduced off the bench with 10 minutes remaining but Xavi made it clear he’s well down the pecking order.

AS claims that Fati has now told his agents to find him a new club before the window closes, and the Daily Mail suggests that this has alerted Arsenal. The Gunners could face competition though as the newspaper says Tottenham and Man Utd are also being linked.

Arsenal have already spent over £200m on four new players this window following the arrivals of David Raya, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice. However, Arteta is still in the market for more signings and Fati would be an exciting addition if they could get a deal agreed.

Fati is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much Barcelona would want to sell this summer. Arsenal could look to loan the youngster with an option to make the move permanent if things work out, but Barca may prefer a permanent sale.

The Spaniard has made 109 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions since making his first-team debut at the age of 16. Last season, he featured in 51 games in all competitions and made 14 goal contributions as Barca won the La Liga title.

Read more: Report: Arsenal join Tottenham in race for £70m duo as Arteta looks to continue spending spree