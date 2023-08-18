Arsenal & Tottenham make contact with Mendes over Fati

According to Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with the representative of Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati over a summer transfer.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou for some time, and speculation has been reignited following his cameo role against Getafe in the opening matchday of the new La Liga season.

Fati has opened the door for a move away from the Catalan heavyweights, and Sanchez claims that Arsenal and Spurs have contacted his agent Jorge Mendes to inform that they are ready to hand a long-term contract.

The north London giants are preparing to hold talks with Barcelona over a possible transfer, but no fee has been mentioned.

Possible deal

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has refused to rule out Fati’s departure over the past few weeks. The Spaniard has repeatedly said that the club’s decisions would depend on the Financial Fair Play situation.

This is bound to frustrate the youngster, who has struggled for regular minutes under him. Last season, Fati managed only 36 minutes per outing for Barcelona, but still impressed with 14 goal involvements.

Against Getafe recently, Fati was only brought on in the 79th minute of the game. Abde Ezzalzouli, who had played just 12 games for the club previously, was substituted onto the pitch after the half-time interval.

This could urge Fati to move on in the coming days. Both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing him, but the big question mark is whether he would be satisfied with limited playing time at either club.

The £30 million star prefers to operate from the left side of the attack. Gabriel Martinelli and Son Heung-min are pretty much guaranteed starters for the Gunners and Spurs in that role. Arsenal also have Leandro Trossard in their ranks.

The Spaniard has the ability to play up front on occasions, and it could be a regular spot for him in future. He may stand a better chance of displacing the strikers currently present at the north London clubs.