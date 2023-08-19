Liverpool keeping a close eye on Man Utd target Gravenberch

Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to ‘obtain detailed information’ about Manchester United target and Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch ahead of a potential move this summer, as per the German outlet TZ.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Merseyside club have decided to revamp their engine room in this transfer window in order to challenge on all fronts this season.

They have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo to bolster their midfield. However, it seems Jurgen Klopp wants to sign at least one more midfielder before the end of this window with Gravenberch now emerging as a serious option.

The Reds were linked with a move for the Netherlands international earlier this summer but they never made a concrete approach to sign him and decided to shift focus on other options.

However, after missing out on signing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who were seemingly their primary targets, Klopp’s side have now opted to reignite their interest in Gravenberch.

According to the report by TZ, Liverpool are seriously considering making a move for the Bayern star and they have sent their chief scouts to Germany to ‘obtain detailed information’ about him ahead of a potential move this summer.

After moving to the Allianz Stadium last summer, Gravenberch struggled to find regular game-time last term. So, TZ claims that the midfielder wants more playing time this season and the Bavarian club can’t give him any guarantee of that. So, they haven’t ‘ruled out’ his departure in this window.

This will be a big boost for Liverpool to lure Gravenberch to Anfield before the end of this window. However, it has been suggested that Man Utd are planning to sign a new midfielder as well and are interested in acquiring the Bayern star’s service.

Therefore, the Merseyside club are set to face fierce competition from United in getting any potential deal done for the Dutchman.

It has previously been reported that Bayern could demand a fee of around £21m to sell their star man this summer. So, Man Utd or Liverpool can manage to secure his signature for an affordable fee.

It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to purchase Gravenberch this summer if Liverpool and Man Utd go head-to-head with each other over this deal.