Man Utd considering January move for Ivan Toney

Manchester United are plotting a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his attacking options, according to Football Transfers.

The online news portal claims that the Red Devils had been in talks with Toney before the Bees flew out for their pre-season tour of the United States.

United have already signed a forward this summer following the arrival of Rasmus Højlund from Serie A side Atalanta but the 20-year-old is yet to return to full training with his new teammates after picking up an injury in pre-season.

Ten Hag is said to be willing to bring in another striker and is ready to wait until Toney’s ban is lifted in January. The England international is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules, including betting against his own team.

The 27-year-old can start training again from September, however, his ban will end on January 16, 2024. He has emerged as one the best goal poachers in the Premier League.

Last season, Toney banged in 21 goals and recorded five assists in 35 matches across all competitions for Brentford as they ended the 2022/23 campaign in 9th position in the Premier League.

Open to move

According to Football Transfers, Toney is willing to join Man Utd in January and due to his experience in the league, he wouldn’t need any adaptation period.

He could form a deadly partnership with his fellow countryman Marcus Rashford – who finished last season as United’s top goal scorer as they secured Champions League football and clinched the Carabao Cup.

Man Utd would face competition from Tottenham who have also been linked with a move for the former Newcastle United forward as a possible replacement for Harry Kane – who moved to Bayern Munich this summer.

Toney has scored 68 goals and registered 21 assists in 124 games for Brentford since joining them from Peterborough United three years ago. During his time at Weston Homes Stadium, he racked up 94 appearances, netted 49 goals, and provided 15 assists across all competitions.

Toney, who is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt , is yet to earn a debut call-up to the England senior team after missing out of the 23-man squad for last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

