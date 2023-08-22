Man Utd could target Todibo deal after Pavard blow

According to L’Equipe (via SportWitness), Manchester United could turn their attention to signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after missing out on Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard was a top target for the Mancunian giants at the beginning of the month, but a transfer did not materialise after Harry Maguire refused to join West Ham United. Man United were planning to offload the 30-year-old to recoup funds for the World Cup winner, but the former captain rejected to join the Hammers.

As per L’Equipe, Pavard is currently on his way to Inter Milan, but United could still sign a new central defender. As per the outlet, the club have been working parallelly on a move for Todibo and want him as much as Pavard. A transfer for the 23-year-old may also depend on whether Maguire leaves the club this summer.

Possible deal

Maguire’s decision to stay with United messed up their chances of signing Pavard, who was a top target for manager Erik ten Hag. However, it has also been reported that ten Hag has spoken with Todibo which suggests that the Dutchman could be interested in bringing him to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts.

Todibo has similar defensive strengths as Pavard. He is good with the ball at his feet and likes to engage in tackles. He is also dominant in the air and possesses a good physical presence. He does not have the versatility to play from right-back, but that should not concern United as they are well covered in that position.

It has been reported that he could be signed for £34 million, but a transfer may ultimately depend on what happens with Maguire in the coming days. If the England star continues to resist a move away from Old Trafford, United may not have a chance of landing the former Barcelona man as they need funds from player sales first to avoid Financial Fair Play issues.