Chelsea and Arsenal considering move for Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea and Arsenal could make a late move for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus before the transfer window closes on September 1, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via Football Transfers.

West Ham United have seen their second bid worth £35m rejected by the Eredivisie giants who are keen on keeping the Ghanaian, however, Kudus is open to leaving the club this summer.

The Hammers are still interested in signing Kudus, however, they will weigh up their options and will decide whether to make an improved bid for the attacking midfielder.

It is believed that Kudus wants to join David Moyes’ side who have made a good start to the new season by picking up four points from the first two league games, beating Chelsea 3-1 with 10 men over the weekend.

The 23-year-old has already featured for Ajax this season – finding the back of the net in their league opener and registering an assist in the second. Last season, he was one of the standout players for Ajax.

The versatile midfielder racked up 42 appearances for the Dutch outfit in all competitions, netted 18 times, and provided seven assists.

Considering move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax do not want to offload Kudus this summer for two reasons. First of all, the club wants to keep him for another season or at least until January, and secondly, Ajax are confident ‘big’ clubs will come in and they can sell for a huge price in the final days of the transfer window.

The report says Arsenal are among those interested and Football Transfers cites Fabrizo Romano as saying the Gunners already held talks about a deal earlier in the summer.

With Mikel Arteta in the market for another attacker to support Bukayo Saka, Arsenal could launch a late swoop for Kudus.

However, the Gunners could face competition as the journalists says Chelsea are also eyeing the Ajax star with Mauricio Pochettino looking to sign another attacker following injury to Christopher Nkunku and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Kudus, who represented Ghana at last year’s World Cup in Qatar is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt. His contract with Ajax will expire in 2025. We will have to wait and see how this transfer plays out but he would be a terrific signing for either Arsenal or Chelsea.

