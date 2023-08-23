Djordje Petrovic set to undergo Chelsea medical on Wednesday

Djordje Petrovic is set to undergo his medical at Chelsea on Wednesday after the Blues agreed a deal worth £14m (€16m) with New England Revolution for the 23-year-old, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims that the transfer will be completed this week as he is set to replace former no.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga – who completed a season-long loan move to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Petrovic will compete with fellow summer signing Robert Sanchez, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton for the no.1 spot this season. Sanchez has started the club’s first two Premier League games of the new season and has conceded four goals so far.

Lucas Bergstrom is currently an understudy to Sanchez but the transfer of Petrovic could see him become Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Petrovic has forged a reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in Major League Soccer since moving to New England Revolution in 2022. He has made 48 appearances and kept 15 clean sheets across all competitions.

The 6ft 4in star has featured in 28 games for the New England Revolution this season as they currently lie 2nd in the Eastern Conference table of the MLS.

The Serbia international was voted second in MLS Goalkeeper of the Year last term and was named in the 2023 MLS All-Star despite making only 21 appearances after joining midseason.

Preferred choice

Chelsea have been linked with several goalkeepers including Nice and Denmark’s no.1 Kasper Schmeichel but the West Londoners have settled on Petrovic.

He could be named in Chelsea’s match-day squad for Friday’s Premier League game at home to Luton Town if he’s registered by midday on Thursday.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bounce back from the humiliating defeat at West Ham United last Sunday as he set sights on securing his first win as a Chelsea manager. The Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool at home in their league opener and lost 3-1 at West Ham despite the Hammers playing with 10 men in the second half of the game.

Chelsea have been one the busiest sides in the transfer window after signing eight players including Christopher Nkunku, Nicholas Jackson, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia.

Petrovic would become the club’s 9th summer signing if he puts pen to paper on a long-term deal by the close of this week.

