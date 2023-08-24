Man Utd eye summer move for Wolves star Nelson Semedo

Manchester United have asked about the availability of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nelson Semedo ahead a possible move this month, according to Football Insider.

The online news outlet claims that the Red Devils are in the market to sign an attacking full-back and Semedo has emerged as a potential transfer target.

The 29-year-old moved to the Molineux Stadium in 2020 from Barcelona and has since become a regular at the club for the past few seasons in the Premier League. During his time at Camp Nou, he made 124 appearances and made 13 goal contributions in all competitions as he helped the club win two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España.

At Wolves, Semedo has racked up 106 appearances, scored twice, and registered four assists across all competitions. Last season, he was ever-present for Wolves as they managed to escape relegation despite struggling to put the ball in the back of the net.

The Portugal international featured in 41 games and recorded two assists in all competitions as Wolves finished 13th in the league table with 41 points, seven points above 18th-placed Leicester City.

This season, he has already featured in Wolves’ two Premier League games of the season so far.

Contact made

According to Football Insider, Man United are hoping to wrap up a deal for Semedo in the final days of the summer window and have already made contact with Wolves over a potential deal.

A suitable offer could see Wolves offload the Portuguese as they need to sell star players before the end of August to meet the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations.

The likes of Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, and Raul Jimenez have all left the club this summer while Manchester City have set sights on signing Matheus Nunes in the coming weeks. The defending Premier League champions have made an initial offer worth £43m (€50m) plus add-ons.

Semedo could be the next out the door with a mov to Liverpool now a possibility. He is valued at £13m by Transfermarkt, however, United may have to pay more to get a deal agreed for the right-back.

