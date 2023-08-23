Altay Bayindir will travel to England soon for Man Utd move

According to Turkish outlet Haber Turk, Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will travel to England soon to complete his transfer to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old had an advanced medical with Man United in Athens yesterday, and Haber Turk report that the results were successful. Bayindir has now returned to his club in Istanbul, but he is expected to travel to England shortly.

United have agreed a transfer fee in the region of £6 million to sign the Turkish star, and the shot-stopper is set to be handed permission to move to Old Trafford in the near future.

Back-up keeper

Andre Onana has become United’s number one following his switch from Inter Milan earlier in the summer. Dean Henderson has been on the bench for the first two games, but he could be on the move.

The Englishman is attracting interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, but the latter are deemed favourites to sign him before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Tom Heaton played plenty of games in pre-season for United, but manager Erik ten Hag appears to have made the decision to pursue a younger goalkeeper, who is more mobile in and around the box.

Bayindir comes with a glowing reputation from his time in Turkey. He is not the best with the ball at his feet, but has caught the eye with his long distribution as well as his strong personality.

He does not shy away from making high claims from set-pieces and is also comfortable coming out of his own box when required. The Turkish star has now accepted to play second fiddle to Onana.

He looks set to become United’s 4th signing of the summer transfer window after Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund. United could be eyeing one or two more signings before the deadline.

Looking at how their season has started, they may need to shore up the midfield department with a new no.6. Casemiro has shown signs of regression, and United need another marquee option in the role.