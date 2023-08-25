Arsenal could sign Barcelona’s Ansu Fati for £50m

Arsenal are keen on signing Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this summer and would have to pay around £50m (€59m) to get the deal done, according to Football Transfers.

The online news portal claims that the defending La Liga champions are open to a loan deal but only if the Gunners rea ready to pay all his wages. He has four years left on his contract therefore Barca are under no pressure to sell him yet.

Fati wanted to stay at Camp Nou and continue his playing career at his beloved club but a meeting between Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta and his agent Jorge Mendes took place on Friday and it was concluded that it would be in the best interest of the 20-year-old to leave during the summer transfer window.

The Spain international has featured in the opening two games of the season for Barcelona but on both occasions, he has climbed off the bench. As it stands, he is not guaranteed regular playing time under Xavi who has preferred Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres ahead of the academy graduate.

Fati is attracting interest from several clubs but the report says Arsenal are pushing to secure his signature and their recent success in the Premier League could play a key role in his decision-making.

Attacking reinforcement

For the past three transfer windows, Arsenal have signed three forwards following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz but Arteta still wants to make further a reinforcement in attack.

The Gunners have previously held talks with the agent of Fati and are keen on signing him this summer. The highly-rated youngest has made a total of 109 appearances, netted 29 goals, and recorded 10 assists across all competitions since making his first-team debut at the age of 16.

He has helped the club win the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España. Fati racked up 51 appearances for Barcelona last season and made 14 goal contributions in all competitions.

Fati, who is deemed surplus to requirement at Barcelona would be a good signing for Arsenal who lack squad depth. With few days left to the end of the transfer window, the London club would need to act fast to complete the deal.

