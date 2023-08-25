Altay Bayindir will undergo second medical with Man Utd

According to Turkish outlet Haber Turk, Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will undergo his second medical with Manchester United after arriving in England.

The Turkish goalkeeper underwent a health check in Athens on Tuesday afternoon and it was reported thereafter that Man United had reached an agreement to sign him from Fenerbahce.

Haber Turk now claim that the transfer will cost £6 million with solidarity payments. United have managed to secure his signature from the Turkish giants after negotiations for about two months.

The 25-year-old is anticipated to travel to England in the coming days where he will undergo a second medical before discussing the final details of his transfer with those in charge at Old Trafford.

Almost done

United are currently bracing for the departure of Dean Henderson with interest from Crystal Palace as well as Nottingham Forest. The Eagles are in concrete negotiations to sign the Englishman.

Bayindir has been earmarked as the 26-year-old’s successor in the back-up role behind Andre Onana. Onana is unlikely to be displaced from the number one spot, but United may want a quality deputy.

They may not want to rely on an ageing Tom Heaton between the posts, suppose Onana is missing for some reason. In Bayindir, they would have someone, who comes close to matching the Cameroom’s traits.

Onana is a fantastic goalkeeper who likes to command his box. He has the ability to cut down crosses with high claims, and also does not shy away from making clearances with his sweeper-keeper skills.

Bayindir is a goalkeeper with some similarities. He has a strong aerial presence and has good awareness. His passing ability is not better than Onana, but he has the knack of delivering quality long balls.

He should be a good buy to replace Henderson, who has no plans of continuing at the club as a back-up keeper. The Englishman is keen to establish himself as a leading goalkeeper in the Premier League.