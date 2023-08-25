Altay Bayindir to sign for Man Utd within 48 hours

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is expected to complete his move to Manchester United within the next 48 hours, according to Turkish outlet Cumhuriyet.

The 25-year-old underwent a pre-health check with the Red Devils on Tuesday, and it was claimed yesterday that he could leave for England for a second round of medical tests. Cumhuriyet now report that the goalkeeper has said his goodbyes to his Fenerbahce teammates, and there was an announcement inside the club’s stadium wishing him well.

The same source highlight that the Turkish star could finalise his transfer to Man United within 48 hours. He looks set to become the club’s 4th signing of the transfer window after Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.

Good player

United have made the decision to sign a second-choice goalkeeper behind Onana with Dean Henderson looking for a way out. The 26-year-old was on loan with Nottingham Forest last season, and he plans to leave United for regular first-team football. Judging by recent reports, he could make the move to Crystal Palace.

Bayindir should be a good replacement for the Englishman. The 25-year-old comes with a huge reputation from his time at Turkey. He is not the best passer from the back, but makes up for it with many positives. He has good reflexes and has the ability to make clearances outside the box with his sweeper-keeping skills.

The Turkish star also has a huge aerial presence with his height, and should be a quality back-up behind Onana for the current season and beyond. He is expected to join the club for a fee in the region of £6 million. This could be seen as a bargain in the present market. Henderson is likely to leave for a much higher price.

Bayindir will most likely become United’s 4th signing of the transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether the club could make more reinforcements before the deadline passes. The club continue to be linked with Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat as they plan to strengthen their midfield department in the coming days.