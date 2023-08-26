[Teams] Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has made three changes from the side that lost to Tottenham last weekend but Andre Onana is among those to keep their place as the Cameroonian international starts between the sticks once again.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back but there is a change on the left as Diogo Dalot comes in for Luke Shaw. The England international is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury last week.

Raphael Varane marshals the defence for Man Utd and he’s joined by Leandro Martinez while means Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are among the substitutes once again this afternoon.

There is a change in midfield as Mason Mount makes way for Christian Eriksen. The summer signing from Chelsea has to settle for a place on the bench against Forest today. Casemiro keeps his place in the defensive midfield role while Bruno Fernandes captain the Man Utd side again.

Antony keeps his place on the wing and Marcus Rashford also starts once again for Manchester United in attack. However, Garnacho drops to the bench with Anthony Martial recalled to make his first start in over three months.

As for Forest, Matt Turner continues in goal while Taiwo Awoniyi will be the dangerman for the visitors as the Nigerian international starts up front with the support of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Henderson, Fernandez, Lindelof, Maguire, Gore, McTominay, Garnacho, Pellistri, Sancho

Forest

Turner; Boly, Worrall, McKenna; Aurier, Danilo, Yates, Aina; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi.

Subs: Horvath, N Williams, Kouyate, Wood, Niakhate, Elanga, Freuler, Montiel, Hwang.