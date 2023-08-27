Man Utd have promised to sign Sofyan Amrabat

According to Italian outlet Quotidiano, Manchester United have promised to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the ongoing transfer window.

The Moroccan star was recently left out of Fiorentina’s Europa Conference League play-off defeat at Rapid Wien, and he is currently training individually at the Serie A club. It is now reported by Quotidiano that Fiorentina are confidently awaiting a move from Man United to sign the 27-year-old midfielder.

The representatives from the Premier League giants have promised to sign him for some time, and the Italian source say that the club are looking for a discount during the final phase of the window. While Fiorentina have set a price tag of £26 million, United may attempt to sign him for around £20 million.

Top-class player

Amrabat has been exploring a big-club move in the current transfer window and Fabrizio Romano reports that he is waiting for United since the end of June. This is a clear indication that the midfielder wants to join the club, but no official transfer offer has been made by the Mancunian giants.

Erik ten Hag’s side are probably focusing on player sales to secure additional transfer funds before making a late bid. Fiorentina have a firm stance over the asking price and the big question mark is whether United can persuade them to lower their demands with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

Even if that does not happen, Amrabat would be a top-class signing for United and ten Hag. The African star has been tremendous for club and country in the last 18 months. He has been playing at the top of his game and has developed into a quality defensive midfielder with good concentration skills.

Amrabat has also been efficient with his passing accuracy and barely loses possession of the ball. He could be an upgrade on Casemiro. The Brazilian was brilliant for United last season but he has been overrun by a number of opposition midfielders this campaign. He has shown signs of regression.