Man Utd receive fresh transfer boost on Amrabat

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United have received a fresh transfer boost in signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat before the transfer window closes.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been touted to sign the 27-year-old over the past few months, and Corriere dello Sport claim that Fiorentina are prepared to give up on their tough transfer stance. The Italian club have been holding out for £26 million to part ways with the midfielder this summer, but are now prepared to consider a loan deal with a buy clause.

The update from the Italian outlet should come as music to the ears of United, who have been forced to pause their pursuit of Amrabat due to Financial Fair Play issues. They have been looking to offload Donny van de Beek in order to sign Amrabat, but the scenario has completely changed as Amrabat could leave Fiorentina on an initial loan move.

Fresh transfer boost

Amrabat has been on the radar of the Red Devils from the beginning of the summer transfer window. The player has given the green light for the transfer, and it was recently reported that representatives from the Premier League club have promised to sign the former Club Brugge star.

They have now received a fresh transfer boost with Fiorentina prepared to negotiate different terms. Instead of a permanent deal, they are open to allowing him to leave on loan with an option to purchase. This would be beneficial for United this summer, given the FFP concerns for them.

Amrabat would be a fantastic signing for the Mancunian giants, who are yearning for another defensive midfielder to compete with Casemiro. Casemiro has shown signs of regression in the early phase of the current campaign. He has looked short fitness wise and has been overrun by many.

Against Forest yesterday, he scored the equaliser in the 3-2 comeback win, but on the defensive side, he was once again vulnerable. United needed Scott McTominay to provide him cover, but they would ideally want someone else, who can take the burden on his own. Amrabat can do the job.