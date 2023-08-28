Man Utd considering swap loan deal for Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester United could sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer in a potential swap deal with Scott McTominay moving in the opposite direction, according to BILD.

The German newspaper claims that Bayern are interested in signing a No. 6 and have identified McTominay as a serious transfer target. The Bundesliga champions are considering bringing in the Scotland international on loan for the rest of the season.

The move could see Gravenberch join the Red Devils – who have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old even though Erik ten Hag’s side are reportedly close to signing Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat.

Gravenberch is said to be unhappy at the Allianz Arena due to lack of regular playing time since joining from Ajax last summer. The situation has seen him linked with a move to Premier League sides Liverpool and Man Utd in recent weeks.

The Netherlands U-21 international is yet to make an appearance this season for Thoms Tuchel’s side having been named on the bench in all of the club’s four games so far.

He is currently the fourth-choice midfielder at Bayern with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer all ahead of him in the pecking order and it’s hard to see him being given more playing time this campaign.

Swap deal

Man Utd could be open to the idea of a swap deal involving Gravenberch and McTominay. Bayern’s desperation for a defensive midfielder before the window closes could hand Ten Hag the opportunity to reunite with his former midfielder after the pair spent two years in Amsterdam together.

The Dutch boss played a key role in helping Gravenberch become one of the best young talents in Eredivisie – featuring in 42 games, scoring three times, and providing six assists in the process. He helped Ajax win the Eredivisie title during his time at the club.

McTominay is deemed surplus to requirements at Man United and the Red Devils are open to selling him this summer. He is attracting interest from several clubs including West Ham.

The 26-year-old, who has three years left on his current contract with the club, has played only seven minutes this summer after being named in the squad for all three of United’s opening Premier League games this season.

Gravenberch is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt but a loan move could help United get their transfer target and help with their current financial situation.

