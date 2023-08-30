Jean-Clair Todibo top of Man Utd transfer list for defenders

Manchester United are keen on signing a defender in the coming days and Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo is their top target, according to Football Insider.

The news outlet claims that United are hoping to sell former skipper Harry Maguire to West Ham after the Hammers reignited talks over a deal for the 30-year-old and is believed that the proceedings from the sale will be used to make a bid for Todibo.

David Moyes’s side are determined to bring in the England defender before the window closes on Friday despite signing Stuttgart centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos last week.

Maguire has been Moyes’ first choice centre-back target this summer as the former Everton and Manchester United gaffer looks to revamp his squad for the new season where they will compete in the Europa League after winning the Europa Conference League last term.

West Ham were on the verge of agreeing a deal worth £30m with Man Utd for Maguire but he opted to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his position. He is yet to make an appearance in any of United’s first three games of the season despite being named on the benched in last weekend’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

With two years left on his remaining contract with United, the club are willing to sell and West Ham are back in talks over a deal. If an agreement can be found it will pave the way for the Red Devils to make a move for Todibo during the closing stages of the window.

Possible replacement for Maguire

Man Utd have an injury concern after Raphael Varane was replaced at half-time in the win over Nottingham Forest. Reports suggest he could be out for up to six weeks, which means ten Hag is desperate for reinforcements.

The Dutchman does not fancy playing Maguire at the moment and this could change the defender’s stance and secure a move to West Ham, opening the door for United to bring in another centre-back before Friday’s deadline.

Man Utd have been linked with a move for Todibo all summer but Nice are reluctant to sell one of their best players. He has four years left on his current contract with Nice therefore the Ligue 1 side have the bargaining power and could demand a huge fee.

The 23-year-old is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt but he’s likely to cost more at this stage in the window.

