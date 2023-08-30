Gravenberch hopes join Liverpool or Man Utd before deadline

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch wants to join either Liverpool or Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims that Bayern are ready to offload Gravenberch this week and Thomas Tuchel has identified Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as a replacement.

Gravenberch has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena and hasn’t featured in any of Bayern’s four games so far this season. Tuchel prefers the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer ahead of the 21-year-old.

The Dutch international is now looking for a new challenge and Liverpool and Man Utd have both been strongly linked in recent weeks. The Daily Mail says Gravenberch is ready to join either club before the window closes on Friday night.

According to the report, both Liverpool and United are in talks with the midfielders representatives trying to strike a deal before the deadline – although neither club has made an official approach to Bayern yet.

The midfielder is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt and he’d be an excellent signing for Liverpool or United if either club could snap him up at that sort of price.

Gravenberch is frustrated with his current situation at Bayern and wants to leave in search of regular first team football to boost his chances of making the Dutch squad at the Euro’s next year.

Fresh start

He joined Bayern Munch last summer from Ajax and has four years left on his current contract. Last season, most of his appearances came as a substitute after featuring in 33 games and making only two goal contributions across all competitions for the Bavarians.

It appears Liverpool and Man Utd are battling over a deal for Gravenberch and Bayern are willing to do business with the German giants identifying Palhinha as a replacement, as per the report.

Fulham are reluctant to sell the 28-year-old defensive midfielder and the Mail suggests it would take around £60m to force them into a deal. West Ham had a bid worth £45m turned down by Marco Silva’s side while Liverpool have also expressed interest in the Portugal international but it’s believed that Gravenberch is top of Jurgen Klopp’s transfer list.

Gravenberch is seen more as an attacking midfielder but Tuchel wants a versatile player like Palhinha who can play a number of positions and replace either Kimmich, Goretzka, or Laimer in the starring line-up.

