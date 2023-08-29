Liverpool probing move for Cheick Doucoure



According to French outlet RMC Sport, Liverpool have initiated contact for the signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Merseyside giants have signed three midfielders in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wandaru Endu in the current transfer window, but they are eyeing another marquee holding midfielder.

As per RMC Sport, Doucoure has been highlighted as a target for the Premier League club. They claim that Liverpool have probed over the Frenchman, but don’t specifically mention whom they have contacted.

The former Lens man is, however, unlikely to come on the cheap. Palace have no plans of considering his departure in the coming days unless they receive an offer of more than £52 million from his suitors.

Good signing

Doucoure’s performances have gone under the radar since his move to Palace from Lens last summer. This season, he has played the entire 90 minutes in all three games and has been brilliant in his position.

According to Sofascore, the Malian star has completed 88% of his passes. He has won almost 2 tackles per game with more than 7 ball recoveries. He has also won nearly 50% of his ground and aerial duels.

Liverpool are currently lacking an elite star in the no.6 role after the departures of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Mac Allister and Endo have played in the spot, but the former is a creative player.

Doucoure would be a good upgrade on Endo in the holding role. He would need no time to adapt after a good debut season with Palace last year and could be a long-term signing, considering he is only 23 years of age.

Liverpool have the funds at their disposal after attempting to sign Moises Caicedo for a British-record fee this month, and they should easily afford the price set by Palace for Doucoure if they are serious over him.

Thiago Alcantara is another option in the Liverpool squad that could feature in the no.6 spot, but the Spaniard can no longer be relied, given he has been hugely injury-prone throughout his playing career.