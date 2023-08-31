Brighton submit offer for Arsenal outcast Emile Smith Rowe

Brighton & Hove Albion have submitted an offer between £30 million–£42 million for Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe, according to former football agent Jimmy McCann via football.london.

The Seagulls are interested in acquiring the midfielder’s services in the ongoing transfer window. As things stand, there are ‘real legs’ to a possible deal and the East Sussex-based club are keen on getting a hold of his signature.

Premier League rivals Chelsea had also expressed an interest in the 23-year-old. However, the Blues are set to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City and a move for the Gunners’ English national now looks unlikely.

Smith Rowe made his way through the youth ranks at Arsenal. After a fruitful loan spell at Huddersfield Town in the 2019/20 term, the midfielder made a place for himself in the Gunners’ senior squad.

Subsequently, two seasons back, the English U21 star caught a lot of people’s attention with some impressive displays. He featured 33 times for the North London side in the Premier League in the 2021/22 campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists.

Struggles

Unfortunately, last season, injuries hampered Smith Rowe’s development and game time. But despite the midfielder’s return to full fitness, Mikel Arteta does not seem to trust him anymore. The attacking midfielder is yet to feature for the Emirates Stadium side in the current campaign.

At Arsenal, the arrival of Martin Odegaard has seen him cement his place in the number 10 position. As for the left wing, Gabriel Martinelli has done well in that position and is now a first team regular.

Therefore, it is not surprising to see Smith Rowe’s opportunities dwindle over the past year and it would be understandable if the midfielder was open to a move away from his boyhood club during the final hours of the window.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton have been an exciting team and the Seagulls will be playing in the Europa League this season. It remains to be seen whether they will add Smith Rowe to an already impressive squad of players but the player could be tempted by the move if a deal is agreed.