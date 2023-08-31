Nicolas Tagliafico responds to reports he wants to join Manchester United

Nicolas Tagliafico has taken to Twitter to respond to rumours from Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Denis of him being unhappy with Olympique Lyon for not letting him join Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils were one of the teams reportedly interested in acquiring the services of the Argentina international this summer. Ajax Amsterdam were also looking to re-sign the left-back.

Tagliafico is a known quantity for Erik ten Hag. The 2022 World Cup winner made his way to the Eredivisie outfit in January 2018 from Independiente. Subsequently, the left-back was a key player for the current United manager at De Godenzonen.

Last summer, the South American opted to leave Ajax and join Lyon permanently. The defender was an important player for the French outfit in the previous campaign and has continued in fine fashion this season.

His form seemingly caught the attention of former boss ten Hag as Man Utd were reportedly keen to take Taliafico to Old Trafford during the closing stages of the summer window.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Denis, Tagliafico was left upset at Lyon’s decision to snub the advances of Man Utd and block his potential exit after allowing Bradley Barcola to join PSG this week.

However, the 31-year-old full-back has taken to Twitter to deny these claims, calling the reports ‘fake news’.

Manchester United need a left-back

At United, the left-hand side of the defence is going through an injury crisis as Luke Shaw has been sidelined for several weeks. The England international has been a key player for Ten Hag since his arrival in the Old Trafford dugout.

Tyrell Malacia cannot be counted on for now, either. The Holland national has been out of action for the Red Devils with an injury issue. He has not played a single minute for the club in the 2023/24 term.

Therefore, Man Utd are in the market for additional reinforcements at left-back. Tagliafico seems like a decent option, considering he is a player the Dutch manager is familiar with. But it does not look like the defender will be joining United any time soon, and the Red Devils are now said to be closing in on a deal for Sergio Reguilon instead.