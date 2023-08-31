Sergio Reguilon given permission to undergo medical with Man Utd

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are closing in on a loan deal to sign Sergio Reguilon after Tottenham Hotspur gave the left-back permission to undergo a medical.

The Mancunian giants have been searching for a new left-back over the past weeks following a muscular injury sustained by Luke Shaw. Chelsea star Marc Cucurella was recently their preferred choice to fill the void, but The Athletic claim that a temporary deal is complicated after his Carabao Cup appearance against Wimbledon on Wednesday evening.

Man United want a left-back option whom they can send back in the January transfer window. In case of Cucurella, he won’t be able to represent a third club this season as per FIFA rules, should he return to Stamford Bridge this winter. This has complicated matters and United are now aiming to sign Reguilon, who has not played for Spurs this campaign.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein says progress has been made in negotiations between United and Tottenham. The North Londoners have now given Reguilon permission to travel for a medical as the two clubs finalise terms over a loan deal.

Quick deal

Man United suffered a huge blow earlier this month with Shaw suffering a muscular problem. Aside from the Englishman, the Red Devils are also without Tyrell Malacia, who has provided cover in the left-back spot. The Dutchman suffered a knee injury during the Nations League campaign this summer and he continues to recover from the setback.

The double injury blow has forced United to play Diogo Dalot from the left-back position. The Portuguese is a right-sided full-back, but has been deployed in a makeshift role ahead of Alvaro Fernandez, who has not made a first-team appearance for United. The club are now eyeing a quick deal, and Reguilon, 26, is set to join on deadline day.

United had already agreed terms in principle with Cucurella over a loan transfer, but the situation has completely changed after his Carabao Cup appearance yesterday. The Spaniard will be disappointed, but United are clear with their strategy of signing an emergency left-back with a break clause when the next transfer window reopens.

They will be aiming to register Reguilon in time for the Premier League trip to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.