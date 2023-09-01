Callum Hudson-Odoi set to join Nottingham Forest from Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has arrived at Nottingham Forest’s training ground to undergo his medical after Chelsea agreed a deal to sell the winger on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.

Hudson-Odoi has had a turbulent career so far at Stamford Bridge. Having made his way through the youth ranks to emerge as one of the most exciting young talents at the club, the winger has seen his prospects dwindle in recent years.

When the 22-year-old broke onto the scene in the 2018/19 term, there were high expectations from him. Unfortunately, the three-time capped England international has not been able to fulfil his potential so far.

In the previous campaign, Hudson-Odoi spent time on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. However, under Xabi Alonso, the forward hardly got any game time and struggled to make an impact in the Bundesliga.

Hudson-Odoi returned to Chelsea this summer but Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino made it clear he wasn’t in his plans as the Argentine has completely overhauled his squad, so he’s been searching for a new club in recent weeks.

Forest emerged as the front-runners for his signature and, according to The Athletic, a deal was agreed with Chelsea last night. Sky Sports now have footage of Hudson-Odoi arriving at Forest’s training ground to undergo his medical and complete his move to the City Ground.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has arrived at Nottingham Forest's training ground ahead of his expected move from Chelsea 🌳⤵ pic.twitter.com/Q1JXnEc7Pp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 1, 2023

Forest the right move?

Forest managed to survive the drop from the Premier League in the previous campaign but Steve Cooper’s team are tipped for another relegation scrap this time around.

However, they have been ambitious in the transfer market to try and build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League and Hudson-Odoi could prove to be a shrewd addition.

At Chelsea, competition for places in attack is immense. Raheem Sterling looks to be back to his best while Pochettino has an abundance of youngsters at his disposal, like Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Hopefully, Hudson-Odoi will finally get the chance to play regular game time in the English top flight at Forest and fulfil his potential.