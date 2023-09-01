Fiorentina chief admits Sofyan Amrabat could join Man Utd

Fiorentina chairman Rocco Commisso has confirmed Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat wants to leave the Serie A club and negotiations are underway to agree a deal, via James Ducker of the Telegraph.

The Red Devils are interested in acquiring the services of the Morocco international as Erik ten Hag looks to further strengthen his midfield options during the final hours of the transfer window.

However, it remains to be seen whether United will be able to strike a deal with the Florence-based club. Reports suggest that Man Utd need to offload unwanted players before being able to complete a deal for Amrabat.

Speaking via Ducker on Twitter, when asked about the 27-year-old joining Man Utd, Commisso has confirmed Amrabat ‘wants to go’ and says ‘negotiations are underway’ to find an agreement.

However, if a deal cannot be agreed, Amrabat will remain with Fiorentina for the coming season. Commisso said:

“I can’t give an answer because I don’t know what will happen. We are trying to please him because he wants to go. If the deal can’t be done he will stay with us. There are a lot of negotiations underway.”

In recent months, Amrabat has caught a lot of people’s attention with his displays. The Moroccan surprised many with his performances in the 2022 World Cup where he helped the Atlas Lions reach the semi-finals in Qatar.

Fiorentina signed the midfielder in 2020 from Hellas Verona. Subsequently, he has been a key player for the Italian outfit over the years. Vincenzo Italiano’s team made it to the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season before losing to West Ham.

Manchester United could do with cover in the middle of the park

Amrabat is a robust player who has the ability to support defences. The Moroccan has looked confident in the engine room for the Viola season after season.

At United, Casemiro plays in the number six position and Erik ten Hag has relied on the former Real Madrid star heavily. In the previous campaign, the Red Devils struggled to get positive results when Casemiro was out.

Man Utd do not have adequate cover in the squad for the Brazilian international. Fred has joined Fenerbahce this summer, while Scott McTominay has been made available for transfer after falling down the pecking order.

Therefore, it is understandable that United want to bolster their engine room with the addition of Amrabat. The midfielder is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt and he’d be a terrific signing if Man Utd could land him at that price.