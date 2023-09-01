Liverpool plotting ‘sensational’ late swoop for Leroy Sane

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a ‘sensational’ late swoop for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, as per Football Insider.

After enjoying a stellar time with Manchester City in the Premier League, the 27-year-old decided to join the Bavarian club back in 2020 in a £43m deal.

Upon moving to the Allianz Arena, Sane came under fire for his lack of willingness to contribute defensively. However, the German has managed to overcome that issue and has now established himself as an integral part of Bayern’s starting eleven.

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool are planning to make a late swoop for Sane as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah if they are forced to cash-in on the Egyptian over the coming hours.

The report further claims that Al-Ittihad are keen on signing the Liverpool ace and they have already submitted an official proposal worth up to £150m. But, Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of their star man so they have rejected the offer.

Sane to Liverpool

However, Football Insider states that Liverpool are lining up an elite-level winger such as Sane to replace Salah in-case they are forced to sell.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia will remain open for longer than the Premier League’s and it has been suggested that Al-Ittihad haven’t given up on their hopes of signing Salah. The Evening Standard says they are ready to return with an improved proposal worth up to £200m.

Therefore, it appears Liverpool will have to face a stern challenge to keep hold of Salah and they are seemingly lining-up Sane as a potential replacement.

Sane is an extremely talented player and has already showcased his talent at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be an excellent signing for the Merseyside club to replace the Egyptian if they sign him today.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool will eventually opt to formalise their interest in acquiring Sane’s service before the deadline.

The 27-year-old is a key member of Bayern’s starting eleven so they wouldn’t want to let him leave over the coming hours, especially given the German transfer window has already slammed shut and they wouldn’t have the opportunity to replace him if they were to let him leave.

So, it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will be able to broker a deal for Sane – valued at around £57m by Transfermarkt – if they opt to make a concrete approach over the coming hours.