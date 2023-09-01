Tottenham Hotspur make loan move for Trevoh Chalobah

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have made a surprise approach to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan.

The London giants are currently close to confirming the arrival of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, but it appears they are also eyeing a shock move for Chalobah. As per Romano, Spurs have asked Chelsea over a loan deal for the Englishman, but a move is complicated due to the London rivalry as well as the nature of the proposal.

Nottingham Forest are still trying to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent transfer, but they have not received the green light from the player, who seems to be eyeing a bigger challenge.

Unlikely move

Bayern Munich were locked in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for Chalobah this week, but the Blues refused their proposed terms. Bayern can no longer sign Chalobah with the German transfer window closed, and it looks like Chalobah will stay at Stamford Bridge for the campaign.

Spurs have made a late attempt to sign the versatile defender, but the Blues clearly don’t want to negotiate a season-long loan deal. Chalobah still has the option of a permanent transfer to Forest but as things stand, Steve Cooper’s side have not managed to persuade him over a move.

Chalobah, who is currently priced at £50 million by Chelsea, has not appeared for the club this season as he is recovering from an injury. He has become a squad player over the last year, but has the opportunity to revive his career under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has played with three central defenders since the beginning of the season. If the Argentine sticks with the same formation going forward, Chalobah should get chances to reclaim a starting spot. He could compete with summer signing Axel Disasi for a spot in the line-up.