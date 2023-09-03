Dominik Szoboszlai shines for Liverpool in Villa win



Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai delivered his best performance of the season during the 3-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa this afternoon.

The Hungarian star has been a brilliant signing for the Merseyside giants and he bagged his first goal for the club against the Villans with a stunning left-footed shot from the edge of the box. Aside from his strike, the 22-year-old created two key chances, completing 51 out of his 56 passes (91% accuracy).

Szoboszlai also completed 3 crosses and won 100% of his aerial duels. He did not have much to do defensively against Unai Emery’s side, but was once again brilliant with his ball control and distribution. In the space of four league games, the midfielder has already looked at home with the Anfield club.

Over the past few years, Liverpool have been yearning for a creative central midfielder, but they now have a couple of them in the squad. Szoboszlai has been a revelation since the start of the campaign and we should see more of Alexis Mac Allister, once he is given more freedom to press forward.

Mac Allister has been playing in a more deeper role compared to Brighton & Hove Albion last season. We could see him playing higher up the pitch after Ryan Gravenberch is integrated into the line-up. Meanwhile, Liverpool have had a brilliant start to the season following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won three games on the trot and this includes a dramatic and late 2-1 win at Newcastle United where they played for more than 70 minutes with 10 men. The Merseyside giants have found the grit and resilience which was missing over last season and the fans should be delighted.

Liverpool return after the international break this month with a fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. It will be an early kick-off on Saturday and Klopp will be hoping that the team can sustain the momentum.