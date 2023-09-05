Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe close to joining Besiktas

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is on the verge of joining Besiktas with the transfer window in Turkey still open until September 15, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims the Gunners are ready to offload the Ivory Coast international after failing to impress at the Emirates Stadium during his time at the club.

Besiktas will pay a nominal fee to the North Londoners for the 28-year-old, who is willing to take a significant pay cut to seal his move to Turkey’s Super Lig. Pepe is one of the top earners at Arsenal with a reported £250,000 per week wage, having joined from Lille in 2019.

His huge wage is believed to be one of the reasons why Arsenal want to get him off their books immediately after spending £201m on four new players in the summer transfer window following the arrival of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya.

Arsenal are trying to balance their books and they managed to sell Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco in a deal worth £35m. Pepe is expected to join Besiktas in the coming days despite being linked with a move to several clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

‘Flop’

Pepe could not live up to the hype following his £72m move to Arsenal four years ago. He was regarded as one of the best forwards in the Ligue 1 following his impressive performances for Lille.

The versatile forward featured in 79 games across all competitions, scored 37 goals and provided 18 assists in the process. He was adjudged Lille Player of the Season in the 2018/19 season after helping the club finish 2nd in Ligue 1, 16 points behind eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

However, during his time at Arsenal, he has struggled to replicate the form he showed in France was loaned out to Nice last term. He made 28 appearances, scored eight goals, and provided one assist as they secured a 9th-place finish.

If everything goes through, Pepe will leave Arsenal having racked up 112 appearances, netting 27 times and registering 21. He managed to win the Emirates FA Cup with Mikel Arteta’s side by beating Chelsea in the final.

