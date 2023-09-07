Barcelona planning shock swoop for Jorginho

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are planning a surprise move to sign Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in January.

The La Liga champions made five signings this summer. Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan joined on free transfers while Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix arrived on season-long loans. Oriol Romeu was the only permanent transfer. He signed from Girona for just £3 million.

Barcelona are currently focusing on low-cost quality signings with their financial problems, and Mundo Deportivo report that Jorginho is one of the players on their transfer wish list as they look to sign another holding midfielder midway through the ongoing campaign.

Mundo Deportivo point out that Jorginho has lost his place to summer signing Declan Rice at Arsenal. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, he could turn out as a cheap option for Barcelona to bolster their defensive midfield department in the New Year.

Possible transfer

Jorginho has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce for the past few weeks, but his representative Joao Santos has insisted that he is going nowhere at the moment. However, the scenario could be different in the next transfer window if Barcelona make a genuine effort to sign him.

The La Liga heavyweights lost two holding midfielders in Sergio Busquets and Franck Kessie this summer, and they have been utilising Romeu in the no.6 spot. If Jorginho were to join them, he could become a regular starter in the role with his fine distribution and ball control.

Arsenal have no plans of losing the ex-Chelsea man for now with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny in the treatment room, but the situation could change in January. Suppose both Partey and Elneny are fully fit for selection, it could open the possibility of the ‘unique’ star leaving for Barcelona.

With Rice and Partey in the squad, Jorginho has played only 17 minutes of competitive football this season, but could see more minutes with the latter injured. Arsenal may have a decision to make regarding Jorginho’s future in January if Barcelona make a decent transfer bid on the table.