Man Utd remain interested in signing Sunderland’s Chris Rigg

Manchester United are monitoring Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg ahead of a possible move in the January transfer window, according to Inews.

The online news portal claims that Rigg, who is dubbed the next ‘Jordan Henderson’, is attracting keen interest from Man Utd and Newcastle United and both Premier League clubs tried to sign him in the summer.

He was free to leave the Black Cats to join the likes of Man Utd or Newcastle with only compensation due to Sunderland this summer, however, the youngster opted to stay at the Stadium of Light.

The 16-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising young players at Sunderland following his impressive performances for the club’s youth side and first team.

He netted his debut goal for Sunderland in the EFL Cup tie against Crewe Alexandra earlier last month, becoming the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer as well as the youngest goalscorer in the competition’s history.

Rigg continued his outstanding displays for Tony Mowbray’s side by scoring his first league goal in their 5-0 win over Southampton at the Stadium of Light prior to the international break.

He has featured in three games across all competitions and scored two goals this season as Sunderland lie 7th in the Championship table with seven points after five matches played so far.

Last season, he racked up 17 appearances and recorded two assists for Sunderland’s youth side and the senior team – featuring in three Emirates FA Cup games.

Reinforcement

Man Utd brought in England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat from Serie A side Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.

Both Mount and Amrabat are out injured but are expected to make a return to training after the September break. Mount has not had the best of starts to his United career having made two appearances.

He is yet to score or assist for Erik ten Hag’s side who have had a topsy-turvy start to the new season as they currently lie 11th in the Premier League table with six points from their first four games.

The Red Devils have won two and lost two and have been hampered by injuries to some key players including Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw.

Though signing a midfielder may not be ten Hag’s priority in January, Rigg has emerged as a potential transfer target and United could revive their interest during the January window.

