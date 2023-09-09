Arsenal & Liverpool tracking Antonio Nusa



According to 90min, Arsenal and Liverpool are among clubs monitoring Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, who was the subject of interest from Chelsea this summer.

The 18-year-old was a transfer target for Chelsea in the recent transfer window. They tried to sign him from Brugge for £23 million, on deadline day, but the Belgium club turned down the proposal from them. Chelsea are still monitoring the young winger, but 90min claim that Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the race for him.

Nusa, who is also wanted by the likes of Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, recently said in an interview with TV2 that he would like to pursue a new club where he has the best opportunity to develop

January bids

Chelsea had a busy summer transfer window with nearly £400 million spent on purchases. They attempted to sign Nusa ahead of their European rivals on deadline day, but Brugge were not keen. The Belgian outfit are aware of the potential of the Norwegian, and could be looking for a bidding war in the next transfer window.

Nusa has 46 appearances for Brugge in his short career. This season, he has accumulated 1 goal and 2 assists from 10 outings. He has yet to find consistency in the final 3rd of the pitch, but has some attributes that could transform him into an elite forward in future. He is very strong with his dribbling and ability to make key passes.

The teenager also works hard for his team in the defensive 3rd and likes to make tackles when required. Chelsea would have done good scouting on him before their deadline day bid, but Arsenal and Liverpool may have a say on the player’s future when the transfer window reopens at the start of next year.

Like Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have found success with graduates making the step up to the first-team squad. Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe are examples in the Arsenal set-up while Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, who are an integral part of the first-team squad.