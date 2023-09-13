Chelsea lead Arsenal in race to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are favourites to complete the signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ahead of London rivals Arsenal in the next summer transfer window, according to Football Transfers.

Osimhen has forged a reputation as one of the best strikers in the world alongside Manchester City’s Erlig Haaland following his outstanding goal-scoring exploits at Napoli.

The Nigerian international has spent three seasons in Naples since joining from Ligue 1 side Lille, finding the back of the net on a consistent basis. He has racked up 104 appearances across all competitions, scored 62 goals, and recorded 14 assists.

Last season, he banged in 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 games for Napoli as they clinched the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years. He won the Serie A Golden Boot for scoring 26 goals in 32 matches – becoming the first African to scoop the prize.

Osimhen was voted Serie A Best Striker last season following his impressive performances as he also guided Napoli to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen has been in fine form this season by netting three goals in three league games as Napoli have picked up six points from a possible nine before the international break.

During his time at Lille, the Nigerian scored 18 times and registered six assists in 38 matches. He has developed to become one of the most prolific strikers in the world.

Interest

His form has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs with the likes of Manchester United and PSG strongly linked in the summer. Osimhen ended up staying at Napoli but interest is already building ahead of next year.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have identified Osimhen as a key target for the 2024 summer window and have already held ‘meaningful’ talks with Napoli over a possible deal.

However, the report says Chelsea have stolen a march on their London rivals and are considered favourites as they may already have agreed a deal to sign the Nigerian next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in July but the Blues didn’t bring in a more established striker, and the report suggests this was because Chelsea are confident they’ll land Osimhen next year.

The 24-year-old is valued at £103m by Transfermarkt so Chelsea will have to pay huge money to get a deal done, but Osimhen would be a sensational signing if they end up luring him to West London.

