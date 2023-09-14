Man Utd plot summer move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his attacking options, according to Manchester Evening News.

The report claims that despite United spending big on Rasmus Højlund from Atlanta this summer, ten Hag wants to bring in another forward and Ferguson is firmly on his radar.

Man Utd are tracking the teenagers progress and the MEN suggests that Ferguson is expected to be sold next year despite signing a new long-term contract with Brighton earlier this year.

Ferguson, who has forged a reputation as one of the best young forwards in the Premier League, committed himself to the south coast club until 2028 but it’s believed that was just to protect his value and Brighton acknowledge they’ll probably have to cash-in.

The 18-year-old joined Roberto De Zerbi’s side from Bohemians in January 2021 and has since become a fan favourite at the Amex Stadium. He netted 11 times and registered four assists in 30 appearances for Brighton last season across all competitions as they secured qualification to the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history.

The Ireland international has been in fine-form this campaign, scoring four goals in four league games including a hat-trick against Newcastle United at home.

Man Utd lack depth up front and Ferguson would be an excellent signing for the club if they could pull off a deal. However, reports suggest Brighton will want at least £100m so United will need to be prepared to dig deep.

Other targets

According to Manchester Evening News, ten Hag will continue his overhaul next summer as United are targeting four new signings including a full-back, centre-back, central midfield, and a striker.

Bayer Leverkusen’s defensive duo Jeremie Frimpong and Edmond Tapsoba – who were linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer – are on their list of targets.

Frimpong and Tapsoba played instrumental roles for Leverkusen as they reached the semi-final of last season’s UEFA Europa League, but they lost 1-0 on aggregate against AS Roma. The defenders are key players for manager Xabi Alonso therefore United would have to make tempting offers to lure the Bundesliga club into deals.

Man Utd are also looking to bring in another midfielder despite signing Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat from Chelsea and Fiorentina respectively in the summer. Both midfielders are out injured, but Amrabat is expected to return to action soon.

