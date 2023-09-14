West Ham to demand huge offer for Liverpool target Aguerd

Liverpool will need to offer ‘huge’ money for Nayef Aguerd if they’re to persuade West Ham to cash in during the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims the Hammers rejected the sale of Aguerd to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the summer. They want to bring in another defender if the Morocco international leaves despite signing Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The 25-year-old was signed to bolster David Moyes’ squad due to their participation in four competitions this campaign including the Premier League and Europa League. Moyes wants a big squad depth in bid to navigate through this tough schedule.

West Ham were adamant Aguerd wouldn’t leave in the summer but big clubs are circling ahead of January with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City understood to be keen.

However, West Ham won’t let Aguerd go without a fight and Football Insider claims the Londoners will want a ‘huge’ fee to sell the Morocco international this winter.

The Reds were linked with a move for several defenders in the summer as Jurgen Klopp looked to reinforce his defence but they didn’t formalise their interest in Aguerd or any other targets.

Big money

Instead, the Merseysiders brought in four midfielders following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool lost several senior players including defender Nat Phillips – who moved to Celtic on loan until January. He is seen as the fifth-choice centre-back at the club and Klopp is keen on signing a player who could compete with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate for a starting spot.

Aguerd has emerged as a target for Liverpool after impressing at West Ham since moving to London Stadium from Rennes in a deal worth £30m deal in 2022.

He has racked up three appearances for West Ham this season as they lie 4th in the Premier League table with 10 points and has forged an excellent partnership alongside Kurt Zouma.

The defender also impressed at the 2022 World Cup after playing a key role in Morocco’s march to the semi-finals.

Read more: Liverpool plotting January swoop for £34m star as Klopp looks to bolster key area – report