Donny van de Beek is set to remain at Man Utd

Donny van de Beek is reportedly set to remain at Manchester United until January at least, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After moving to Old Trafford back in 2020 from Ajax Amsterdam in a £40m deal, the 26-year-old enjoyed a brilliant start to his life in the Premier League by scoring a goal on his debut.

However, things eventually didn’t pan out for the Netherlands international as he has struggled to find regular game-time for the Red Devils since the switch.

So, Erik ten Hag decided to transfer-list him this summer and Real Sociedad were reportedly interested in signing him. However, United couldn’t find an agreement with Imanol Alguacil’s side before the deadline day to offload the midfielder.

However, there was optimism that United might still be able to cash-in on him this summer as the Turkish window is still open and Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe were reportedly weighing up a swoop for him.

Van de Beek set to stay

But, writing on Caught Offside, Romano has now reported that there isn’t anything happening at the moment regarding van de Beek’s potential move to Turkey so he is expected to stay at Man Utd until January at least.

Romano said:

“It also looks like nothing will be happening with Donny van de Beek, despite links with Turkish clubs. I now expect Van de Beek to stay at Man United – only a very good proposal could change the story but I’m told the current feeling is for Donny to stay at the club until January.”

Man Utd have shown their inability to offload players this summer as Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Van de Beek were all transfer-listed by Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils couldn’t manage to sell them. So, the Dutch boss will now have to work with them this season.

Van de Beek hasn’t been named in any of the first four league games this season as it was expected that he would be moving away. But, given he is now set to stay and has been included in Man Utd’s 25-man Premier League squad for this season, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag opts to use him in the upcoming fixtures.