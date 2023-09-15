Liverpool held talks with Mount’s camp before Man Utd move



According to The Athletic, Liverpool held talks with the representatives of midfielder Mason Mount before his move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants were heavily linked with the England international during the second half of last season, and The Athletic confirm that Liverpool were in contact with the player’s camp.

However, the Reds only valued him at £40 million which was significantly less than the £60 million fee paid by United to Chelsea. Mount also had the preference to join Erik ten Hag’s side over Liverpool.

Better business

Liverpool missed out on landing Mount from Chelsea, but they did the better business in the transfer market. The club signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai during pre-season. Both players have been impressive during their first few games for the club. Szoboszlai recently scored a stunning goal versus Aston Villa.

The Reds reinforced their midfield further with Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. They have four midfielders with different qualities and manager Jurgen Klopp should be pleased with the transfer backing from the board. The club have made a good start to the campaign and could be considered as title contenders again.

In comparison, Mount has had a slow start to his maiden season with United. He did not do anything spectacular during the club’s pre-season and the trend was the same in the first two games of the new campaign. He picked up an injury before the Nottingham Forest game, but should return to action when the season restarts.

The 24-year-old has been playing in the no.8 spot for United since his arrival, but could get his opportunity in the preferred no.10 role in the coming games. Bruno Fernandes could be asked to play on the right wing by the manager with Antony and Jadon Sancho unavailable for selection for the forthcoming matches due to different reasons.