Liverpool still hoping to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella

Liverpool are still hoping to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and may have been given a boost in their pursuit, according to Il Romanista (h/t Liverpool Echo).

The Merseyside outfit have been monitoring the Italy international for several months. Barella was strongly linked with a move to Anfield in the summer but Inter refused to do business.

However, the report claims that Jurgen Klopp has not ‘given up’ on hope of signing the 26-year-old in the coming transfer windows. Liverpool are waiting for developments and could see Inter’s stance change.

According to Il Romanista via the Echo, Inter now seem to be resigned to the fact that Barella might be leaving soon. They have already identified a potential replacement for the midfielder in Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi. Therefore, the 23-year-old’s arrival at the Nerazzurri could facilitate Barella’s move to Liverpool.

Given the Italian has forged a reputation as one of the best midfielders in Europe, he won’t be cheap. A recent report suggested that Inter will want around £77m to cash-in on their star man.

Barella moved to Inter in the summer of 2019 and immediately established himself as a key player. Over the years, the midfielder has gone from strength to strength and has developed into one of the best players in Italy.

Impressive

Up until now, Barella has won a number of trophies with both club and country. In the 2020/21 term, Inter won the Scudetto after an 11-year drought. Subsequently, the midfielder also lifted the 2020 Euro after Italy beat England in the final.

Simone Inzaghi’s team made it to the Champions League final in the previous campaign. However, Manchester City proved to be too much for the Nerazzurri as they lost 1-0 to the treble winners.

At Liverpool, Klopp has overseen a massive overhaul in the engine room. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departure has resulted in the loss of experience from the Reds’ midfield. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are also no longer at the club.

However, the Merseyside outfit spent big this summer to reinforce the middle of the park. They signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Barella is a world-class talent who has the ability to control games. With Thiago Alcantara being tipped to leave when his contract expires next year, Klopp could see Barella as the ideal replacement and it would be a major coup if he could lure him to Anfield.