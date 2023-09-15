Manchester United predicted line-up against Brighton

Manchester United will welcome Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League when they return to action on Saturday afternoon after the international break.

The Red Devils will be coming into this game off the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Arsenal. Erik ten Hag’s side went ahead courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s impressive striker but they couldn’t hold on to their lead for long as Martin Odegaard managed to equalise soon after.

However, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus’ stoppage-time goals forced United to come away empty-handed from the Emirates Stadium.

So, Man Utd will be desperate to return to winning ways tomorrow, but defeating Brighton won’t be easy as the Seagulls have now managed to establish themselves as one of the most exciting teams in the English top-flight.

Man Utd team news

Man Utd have been plagued with injury problems at the moment as Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Raphael Varane have all been ruled out from this encounter due to their respective issues, while Mason Mount is also set to remain sidelined with his injury problem.

New signing Sofyan Amrabat is not available as well due to an injury. But, the encouraging news is that Lisandro Martinez is ready to start tomorrow after recovering from a minor issue that he sustained versus the Gunners.

Antony isn’t in contention to feature in this encounter as Man Utd have decided to keep him away from the first team fold due to his off-field issues, while Jadon Sancho is also set to miss out as Man Utd have opted to punish him by training alone after falling out with the manager.

Predicted Man Utd line-up vs Brighton

Andre Onana is set to keep hold of his place between the sticks for United and Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Victor Lindelof is guaranteed to start at the back and alongside him, Martinez should commence. In that case, Harry Maguire will be on the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should be in the right-back position and Diogo Dalot is likely to be on the opposite side for Ten Hag’s side, leaving Sergio Reguilon on the bench.

Casemiro is expected to be the deep-lying midfielder and Christian Eriksen should start alongside him, leaving Scott McTominay on the bench. Bruno Fernandes is likely to be in the attacking midfield position and on either side of the Portuguese, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho should commence so Facundo Pellistri will be among the substitutes.

£72m signing, Rasmus Hojlund is set to make his full debut for Man Utd tomorrow so Anthony Martial will have to make do with a place on the bench.