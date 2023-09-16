Arsenal’s Thomas Partey to be sidelined for several weeks

Arsenal have been dealt a huge injury blow with the news that Thomas Partey is expected to be on the sidelines until after the October international break, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old suffered a groin injury prior to Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United shortly before the international break. Arteta had hoped the midfielder would make a swift recovery.

However, the Spanish boss confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Friday that Partey is still ‘a few weeks away’ from being available for selection.

The Ghana international will miss Sunday’s trip to Goodison Park and Football Insider claims the midfielder is facing another four weeks on the sidelines meaning he won’t be back until mid-October, after the international break.

Arteta said on Friday:

“He’s still a few weeks away. “He’s got a muscle injury and he’s progressing well but he’s still a few weeks away,” the Spaniard said via Arsenal.com.

As well as missing Sunday’s clash with Everton, Partey is also set to miss Arsenal’s Champions League games with PSV and Lens, Premier League matches with Tottenham, Bournemouth and Manchester City, and the Carabao Cup game against Brentford.

Partey has been hampered by injuries since moving to the Emirates Stadium from Atletico Madrid in October 2020. The Ghanaian has featured in 188 games, scored 16 goals, and registered 12 assists across all competitions, helping the Gunners secure Champions League qualification for the first time in several seasons.

Unlucky with injuries

He was one of the standout players for the North Londoners last season as they came close to winning the Premier League title by finishing 2nd in the league table. The midfielder racked up 40 appearances and netted three times in all competitions.

Partey has made four appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side as they remain unbeaten in the top flight – picking up 10 points from a possible 12. He helped Arsenal clinch the Community Shield by beating Manchester City in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Partey is versatile and can play a number of positions including as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, attacking midfielder as well as an inverted right-back as evidenced this season.

Arteta deployed Partey in the unfamiliar right-back role following the arrival of summer signing Declan Rice from West Ham. The former Man City assistant manager prefers Rice, Martin Ødegaard, and Kai Havertz as his midfield trio this campaign.

Read more:Report: Arsenal ‘seriously considering’ January deal for £52m La Liga star