Liverpool on the prowl for Athletic star Nico Williams



According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool are on the prowl for Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams whose contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The Merseyside giants had an eventful summer transfer window. They reinforced their midfield department with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. Towards the deadline, Saudi giants Al-Ittihad tried their best to sign Mohamed Salah, but Liverpool had no desire to part ways with him.

However, there is a possibility that Salah could leave at some point next year, and Jurgen Klopp’s side could be preparing for the same with a move to Williams. As per AS, Liverpool are on the prowl for the talented winger, who has the opportunity to sign a pre-contract with an overseas club starting from January.

Aston Villa and Barcelona are also mentioned as suitors for the Spanish youngster, but Athletic president Jon Uriarte recently stressed that the club are working hard to keep him, he said: “Nico, like his family, Inaki, his mother, are very happy in Bilbao. They love Athletic. They love our project. We are working hard on both sides so that he can stay.”

Star in the making

Williams had his big breakthrough season with Athletic in 2022/23. He accumulated 9 goals and 6 assists from 43 games. The majority of his involvements came from the right wing. This season, he has 4 assists from 4 outings. He has vastly operated from the left side of the attack for the La Liga club.

Hence, the 21-year-old is a multi-dimensional player and can operate on either flank comfortably. He should only get better with age and experience, and Liverpool may consider him as a potential successor to Salah rather than investing big money on someone in the prime of his playing career.

It would be a huge statement to sign him on a free transfer agreement, but whether they can do so is a big question mark. Athletic have had his brother Inaki in the squad for almost his entire career, and they could use him to persuade Williams to put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal at the club.