Man City eyeing ambitious swoop for Reece James

According to Football Transfers, Manchester City remain keen on an ambitious move for Chelsea right-back Reece James despite Kyle Walker signing a new contract until June 2026.

The England international was promoted as the new captain of Chelsea this summer, but he has been sidelined since the 2nd gameweek after picking up a hamstring injury. James is not far from returning to action, but his long-term future at Chelsea continues to be speculated in the media.

As per Football Transfers, talks were held between City and Chelsea regarding the 23-year-old over the summer. Walker recently signed a new contract with the reigning Premier League champions, but this won’t have any influence on City’s ambitious plans to lure James from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not considering the possibility of a sale, but Football Transfers claim that the player’s injury woes could persuade them to accept a huge fee. Meanwhile, the player’s position is no longer concrete at Chelsea and he could consider an exit if they don’t qualify for the Champions League next season.

Quite possible

Chelsea sold several high-profile players during the summer. This included Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount, who were a key part of their plans last season. Mount was an indispensable figure in the squad, but the midfielder left the club for Manchester United after turning down a new contract.

Hence, a future exit for James can’t be entirely ruled despite the fact that he has been made the permanent captain. The right-back has endured a difficult time with injuries but when fit and firing, he is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League as he provides the right balance in attack and defence.

City have continued to show plenty of ambition in the transfer market despite winning a historic treble last season which included their maiden Champions League title. They spent over £200 million on recruits and could be prepared to pay big if James gives the green light to leave Chelsea. He is priced at £56 million by Transfermarkt, but it could cost a nine-figure sum to persuade Chelsea into parting ways with the full-back in future.