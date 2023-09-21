Liverpool handed injury boost ahead of West Ham tie

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a huge injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against West Ham as vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold is hoping to make his injury return, according to The Athletic.

The report claims that the UEFA Europa League tie against Austrian side LASK on Thursday evening will come too soon for the full-back. He was left out of Klopp’s 23-man squad for the trip on Wednesday and will remain at the club’s training centre to build up his fitness.

Alexander-Arnold was seen running out on the pitches but did not take part in full training as he underwent his own individual training programme. However, The Athletic claims that the defender is now poised to return to action and is hoping to be available for the clash with West Ham on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold missed the Reds’ 3-1 comeback win at Wolves due to a hamstring injury he picked up against Aston Villa prior to the international break. He was forced off in the 71st minute and was replaced by academy graduate Jarell Quansah.

The 24-year-old was left out of England’s squad for the 2024 Euro qualifier against Ukraine and an international friendly against Scotland. He has been ever-present for the Merseysiders this season, racking up four league appearances as Liverpool lie 3rd in the league table with 13 points.

Liverpool are just two points behind leaders and defending champions Manchester City and will hope to keep up the chase as they look to return to the Champions League again after missing out on this season’s edition after finishing 5th last season.

Good news

Alexander-Arnold’s imminent return from injury is not the only good news for Klopp ahead of their match week six encounter, captain Virgil van Dijk will also be available for selection following his suspension.

Van Dijk was shown a straight red card in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Newcastle United for fouling Alexander Isak. His ban was extended for acting in an improper manner after his sending off and subsequently missed the win at Wolves.

The 31-year-old is expected to feature against LASK as he makes a return to the Liverpool side. He has made three league appearances for Klopp’s side so far this season.

Elsewhere, Thiago Alcantara is edging closer to resuming full training with his teammates following his hip issue.

