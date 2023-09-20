Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid star Rodrygo

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes as a replacement for Mohamed Salah if they are forced to cash-in on him in the upcoming window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having joined Los Blancos back in 2019 from Santos for a fee of around £40m, the Brazilian has established himself as an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven in recent times.

After showcasing his talent for Real Madrid, the 22-year-old has now also secured his place in his national team squad after displaying glimpses of his talent on the international stage.

It seems having been impressed by Rodrygo’s recent performances for club and country, Liverpool have decided to register their interest in signing him to bolster their attack.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Rodrygo as the primary target to replace Salah if they are forced to cash-in on him in the upcoming transfer window.

Rodrygo to Liverpool

The report further claims that Real Madrid would be ready to sell him if they sign Kylian Mbappe next year and want a fee of around £86m to let the South American leave. So, Liverpool will have to spend big to acquire his service.

Salah has heavily been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent months as Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are reportedly keen on securing his signature.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side submitted an official bid worth around £150m to purchase the Egyptian this summer, but Liverpool rejected the proposal as they were desperate to keep hold of their star man.

However, it has been suggested that despite the Merseyside club’s stance, Al-Ittihad haven’t given up on their hopes of signing Salah and are planning to return with an improved bid to persuade Liverpool to sell.

So, if Liverpool opt to let their star man leave then Rodrygo could be a shrewd acquisition to replace the 31-year-old. The South American is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline.

He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

Rodrygo is an outstanding player and would be a great coup for Liverpool if they opt to purchase him in the upcoming transfer window.