Chelsea monitoring Boca Juniors star Valentin Barco

Chelsea join several Premier League clubs to monitor Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco ahead of a possible move in the transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his squad, according to 90min.

The report claims that Brighton & Hove Albion are favourites to wrap up a deal, having already held negotiations with the player’s representatives about a potential move next summer.

The Argentine club are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Barco, but they face a fight to keep hold of him as the report says Chelsea have joined the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle, Brentford, Wolves, and Nottingham Forest in showing an interest.

The Premier League clubs sent their scouts to Argentina to watch the promising talent in recent weeks. Also, the likes of Celtic, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Porto, AS Roma, Juventus, PSG, and AS Monaco have looked at the 19-year-old, as per the report.

He has emerged as one of the most promising players in his home country following his impressive performances for Boca Juniors. The defender has featured in 19 games, scored one goal, and provided two assists across all competitions this season as his side finished the first phase of the campaign in the 7th position with 44 points.

The second phase of the campaign is currently ongoing and Boca Juniors are 6th in the league table in Group B with six points after five matches played so far.

New deal

Boca Juniors board member Marcelo Delgado has revealed that the club are working on a new deal for Barco. The highly-rated youngster has just one year left on his remaining contract and has a release worth £8m ($10m), according to 90min.

Delgado told D Sports Radio as quoted by 90min:

“Barco has a contract with us. At the moment, we have not received any proposal for him. We are thinking about improving the contract for Valentin.”

The Xeneizes are determined to keep hold of one of their best players and also increase his release clause. It is believed that talks will begin between the club and player soon until after their Copa Libertadores semi-final clash with Palmeiras on September 29.

Chelsea’s policy of buying young talented players could see the Blues formalise their interest in the coming weeks as evidenced in their past transfer windows under owner Todd Boehly.

