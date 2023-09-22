Pundit claims Liverpool could sell Salah in January

Former striker turned pundit Alan Shearer has claimed that Liverpool could opt to cash-in on Mohamed Salah in January if Al-Ittihad submit a huge offer.

The Egyptian was heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in the recently concluded summer window as Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ittihad were keen on securing his signature.

They submitted an official proposal worth around £150m to purchase the African and it was even reported that the winger was open to moving to the Middle East.

However, Liverpool were desperate to keep hold of their star man so they rejected the bid and eventually managed to keep their star man at the club.

But, it has been suggested that Al-Ittihad haven’t given up on their hopes of signing Salah and they could return with an improved proposal in January to sign the 31-year-old.

Now, speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast, Shearer has claimed that it was understandable that Liverpool didn’t want to sell Salah in the summer as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side came in late to purchase the Egyptian and the Merseyside club didn’t have enough time to sign a replacement for him had they opted to let Salah leave.

Liverpool to sell Salah

However, the pundit states that Liverpool would now have time to line-up an ideal replacement for Salah. So they could let him leave in January if Al-Ittihad submit an offer of more than £150m as it would be an excellent business for the Merseyside club to sell the 31-year-old for a huge fee such as this.

Shearer said:

“If you’re getting north of £150m for someone of that age. I get why it didn’t happen because they came in so late and wouldn’t have had time to get a replacement. But, if they know they’re coming back in January with a ridiculous offer then they’ve got time to find a replacement and again it depends on where they are I think. But I think they’d bite at £150m in January.”

Liverpool have seemingly started to explore the market to sign a new right-winger to replace Salah as they have recently been linked with a few options.

Nico Williams, Rodrygo Goes and Jarrod Bowen are reportedly on Jurgen Klopp’s radar. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool opt to make a move for any of them should they sell Salah in January.