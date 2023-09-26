Konstantinos Tsimikas signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Liverpool left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas has expressed his delight after signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Merseyside outfit until the summer of 2027.

Speaking to the media via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, the Greece international is proud to pen a new deal at the Reds and continue his association with the club.

“I feel very glad to be here to extend my contract. I feel like all the sacrifices I did and other things, the work I put in, that everything pays off.”

Tsimikas’ previous contract was set to expire in 2025 and despite his lack of regular first-team football, Liverpool have decided to secure the defender’s future with a new deal.

Liverpool signed the Greek in the summer of 2020 for £11.75 million from Olympiacos and since then, he has been the backup for Andy Robertson at the Merseyside outfit during a successful period in the club’s history.

Tsimikas a great backup

Tsimikas made a name for himself at Olympiacos before moving to Liverpool but has hardly had the opportunity to showcase his talent due to the competitions he faces from Robertson in the team.

Over the last few seasons, the 27-year-old has mostly been a bit-part player at Liverpool; however, he has done well when Jurgen Klopp has called upon him.

The importance of a reliable and experienced backup cannot be discounted in successful teams, which is what Tsimikas provides at the Reds. He is not the club’s biggest name, but the left-back is a piece of the cog at Anfield.

It would have been understandable had Tsimikas indicated a desire to leave Liverpool for pastures new. However, the defender seems to be content in his role under Klopp at the moment.

Getting ahead of Robertson in the pecking order is a big task for any player in the world and it is good to see Tsimikas believe in himself and have the trust in his abilities to continue to play for the Reds.